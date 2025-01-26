← Company Directory
SICK
SICK Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at SICK totals €73.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SICK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
SICK
Software Engineer
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Total per year
€73.6K
Level
Regular
Base
€69.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4.1K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at SICK?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SICK in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €160,870. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SICK for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €69,555.

Other Resources