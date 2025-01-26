← Company Directory
Sibur
Sibur Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Russia package at Sibur totals RUB 6.74M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sibur's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sibur
Product Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 6.74M
Level
L2
Base
RUB 4.8M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 1.95M
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Sibur?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Sibur in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 11,203,538. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sibur for the Product Manager role in Russia is RUB 6,729,457.

