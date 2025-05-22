← Company Directory
Sia Partners
Sia Partners Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in France package at Sia Partners totals €50.1K per year.

Sia Partners
Data Scientist
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€50.1K
Level
Senior Associate
Base
€48.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Sia Partners?

€148K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sia Partners in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €55,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sia Partners for the Data Scientist role in France is €49,671.

Other Resources