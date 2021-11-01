← Company Directory
Sia Partners
Sia Partners Salaries

Sia Partners's salary ranges from $50,963 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in France at the low-end to $127,755 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sia Partners. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
Median $121K
Data Scientist
Median $54.3K
Human Resources
$76.2K

Project Manager
$128K
Software Engineer
$51K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sia Partners is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $127,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sia Partners is $76,168.

