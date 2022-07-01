Company Directory
SHYFT Analytics
    SHYFT Analytics is an industry leader in cloud data management and mobile analytics for the global life sciences industry. SHYFT is used by pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and other healthcare leaders from around the globe and across thousands of users. With over 10 years innovating in life sciences, SHYFT’s industry cloud platform is leading the transformation in healthcare and helping our customers succeed.Designed for healthcare, the SHYFT Platform is the fastest way to transform clinical and commercial data into novel insights and achieve significant scale and agility. The platform features product analytic solutions for Specialty, Launch, Real World Evidence, Market Access, Rare Disease and Sales.Learn more at www.ShyftAnalytics.com.

    http://ShyftAnalytics.com
    2010
    90
    $10M-$50M
