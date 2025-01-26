← Company Directory
Shutterstock
Shutterstock Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Shutterstock totals $167K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shutterstock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Shutterstock
Software Engineer
Denver, CO
Total per year
$167K
Level
Senior
Base
$137K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Shutterstock?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shutterstock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Shutterstock in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $231,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shutterstock for the Software Engineer role in United States is $158,400.

Other Resources