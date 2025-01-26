← Company Directory
Shutterstock
Shutterstock Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at Shutterstock totals £95.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shutterstock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Shutterstock
Data Scientist
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£95.6K
Base
£81.3K
Stock (/yr)
£9.6K
Bonus
£4.8K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Shutterstock?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shutterstock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (50.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Shutterstock in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £121,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shutterstock for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £95,717.

Other Resources