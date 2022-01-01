Shutterstock Salaries

Company Directory
Shutterstock's salary ranges from $77,385 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $252,131 for a Software Engineering Manager in Ireland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shutterstock. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $179K
Data Scientist
Median $121K
Business Analyst
$110K

Business Development
$101K
Data Analyst
$144K
Marketing
$77.4K
Product Designer
$96.8K
Product Manager
$168K
Project Manager
$90.1K
Sales
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$252K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shutterstock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-YR (50.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shutterstock is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $252,131. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shutterstock is $121,155.

