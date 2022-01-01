Shutterstock Salaries

Shutterstock's salary ranges from $77,385 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in United States at the low-end to $252,131 for a Software Engineering Manager in Ireland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shutterstock. Last updated: 7/19/2025
You guys having any luck
I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.
I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.
Anyone else in the same boat?
At Shutterstock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 3rd-YR (50.00% annually)
