Shuimu is a Beijing-based company founded in 2017 that uses cryo-EM & AI technology to aid in early drug discovery. Their platform provides structural insights into target proteins and complexes, helping to accelerate the development of innovative drugs. The team is composed of experts in structural biology, machine learning, protein science, and drug chemistry. For more information, visit shuimubio.com or contact hi@shuimubio.com.