Shred App
Shred App Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Shred App ranges from $125K to $177K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shred App's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$141K - $161K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$125K$141K$161K$177K
Common Range
Possible Range

💰 View All Salaries

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Shred App in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shred App for the Solution Architect role in United States is $124,500.

