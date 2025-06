Shore Bancshares is a bank holding company that operates Shore United Bank, offering commercial and consumer banking products and services. It provides various accounts, loans, cash management, and investment services, as well as non-deposit products such as mutual funds and annuities. The company operates 29 full-service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. It was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.