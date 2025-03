ShoppinPal is a fast-growing company specializing in B2B, cloud-based SaaS integration technology. They focus on the retail, restaurant, payments POS, and ghost/cloud/dark kitchen industries. Over 6,000 restaurants and food apps, as well as 40,000 SMBs, use their integrations. Their proprietary iPaaS product allows POS software providers to quickly and seamlessly integrate their software with any internal or external system or app.