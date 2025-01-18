Salaries

Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Shopify Security Software Engineer Salaries

Security Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Shopify ranges from CA$167K per year for L5 to CA$379K per year for L8. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L4 (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L5 Software Developer CA$167K CA$125K CA$42.5K CA$0 L6 Senior Software Developer CA$219K CA$197K CA$21.9K CA$0 L7 Staff Software Developer CA$344K CA$311K CA$33K CA$0 View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.00 % annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly ) 100 % YR 1 Stock Type RSU At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 100.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Shopify ?

