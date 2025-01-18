Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Shopify ranges from $158K per year for L4 to $332K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
$158K
$123K
$34.5K
$0
L5
$162K
$145K
$17.3K
$250
L6
$215K
$194K
$20.7K
$0
L7
$332K
$260K
$71.3K
$300
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)
100%
YR 1
At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)