Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Ottawa Area at Shopify ranges from CA$148K per year for L5 to CA$303K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Greater Ottawa Area package totals CA$273K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
CA$148K
CA$135K
CA$9.4K
CA$3.8K
L6
CA$236K
CA$177K
CA$57.1K
CA$2K
L7
CA$303K
CA$239K
CA$63.7K
CA$0
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)
100%
YR 1
At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)