Shopify
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Frontend Software Engineer

  • Canada

Shopify Frontend Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Shopify totals CA$177K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5
Software Developer
CA$177K
CA$169K
CA$7.7K
CA$0
L6
Senior Software Developer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L7
Staff Software Developer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Frontend Software Engineer at Shopify in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$286,524. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Frontend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$173,494.

