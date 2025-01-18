← Company Directory
Shopify
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • United States

Shopify Backend Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Shopify ranges from $141K per year for L4 to $322K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $271K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L4
(Entry Level)
$141K
$112K
$29.2K
$0
L5
Software Developer
$162K
$136K
$24.2K
$1.8K
L6
Senior Software Developer
$237K
$194K
$41K
$1.8K
L7
Staff Software Developer
$322K
$257K
$64.6K
$0
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Shopify in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$571,614. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Backend Software Engineer role in United States is CA$355,405.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Shopify

Related Companies

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • AMD
  • Guidewire Software
  • BigCommerce
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources