Shopify
  Salaries
  Graphic Designer

  All Graphic Designer Salaries

Shopify Graphic Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

$140K - $159K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$122K$140K$159K$177K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at Shopify in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Graphic Designer role in United States is $121,500.

