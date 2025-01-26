← Company Directory
Shopify
Shopify Business Development Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 134K - SGD 162K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 124KSGD 134KSGD 162KSGD 173K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Shopify in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 172,719. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopify for the Business Development role in Singapore is SGD 123,583.

