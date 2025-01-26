Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee totals SGD 121K per year for Expert Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 80.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Expert Software Engineer
SGD 121K
SGD 112K
SGD 5.9K
SGD 3K
Senior Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)