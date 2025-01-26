← Company Directory
Shopee
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Production Software Engineer

  • Singapore

Shopee Production Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

The median Production Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at Shopee totals SGD 110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Shopee
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 110K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
SGD 110K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Shopee?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Production Software Engineer at Shopee in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 147,803. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopee for the Production Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 119,688.

Other Resources