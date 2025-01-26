Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee ranges from $SGD 67.8K per year to $SGD 129K. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 84.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
SGD 90.8K
SGD 83.8K
SGD 7K
SGD 0
Senior Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)