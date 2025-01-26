← Company Directory
Shopee
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Singapore

Shopee Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee ranges from $SGD 67.8K per year to $SGD 129K. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 84.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
SGD 90.8K
SGD 83.8K
SGD 7K
SGD 0
Senior Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Senior Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.4K+ (sometimes SGD 404K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Shopee in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 128,957. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopee for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 84,222.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Shopee

Related Companies

  • Latham & Watkins
  • Virgin
  • Fresenius
  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources