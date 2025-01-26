← Company Directory
Shopee
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Singapore

Shopee Data Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Data Engineer compensation in Singapore at Shopee ranges from SGD 103K per year for Software Engineer to SGD 187K per year for Expert Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
SGD 103K
SGD 97.2K
SGD 3.4K
SGD 2K
Senior Software Engineer
SGD 148K
SGD 99K
SGD 32.9K
SGD 16.3K
Expert Software Engineer
SGD 187K
SGD 128K
SGD 48.5K
SGD 10.2K
Senior Expert Software Engineer
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Shopee in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 186,931. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopee for the Data Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 122,180.

