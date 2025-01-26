Backend Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia at Shopee ranges from $IDR 161.98M per year to $IDR 320.49M. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 209.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
IDR 214.93M
IDR 192.83M
IDR 0
IDR 22.1M
Senior Software Engineer
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Expert Software Engineer
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Senior Expert Software Engineer
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)