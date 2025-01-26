← Company Directory
Shopee
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Indonesia

Shopee Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Indonesia

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Indonesia at Shopee ranges from $IDR 161.98M per year to $IDR 320.49M. The median yearly compensation in Indonesia package totals IDR 209.61M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopee's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
IDR 214.93M
IDR 192.83M
IDR 0
IDR 22.1M
Senior Software Engineer
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Expert Software Engineer
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
Senior Expert Software Engineer
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
IDR --
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Shopee in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 26,548. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopee for the Backend Software Engineer role in Indonesia is SGD 16,511.

