Shopclues
Shopclues Partner Manager Salaries

The average Partner Manager total compensation in India at Shopclues ranges from ₹1.57M to ₹2.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shopclues's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.7M - ₹2.02M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.57M₹1.7M₹2.02M₹2.15M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Shopclues?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Partner Manager at Shopclues in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,148,792. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopclues for the Partner Manager role in India is ₹1,569,553.

