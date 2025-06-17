← Company Directory
ShopBack
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

ShopBack UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in Singapore at ShopBack ranges from SGD 16.9K to SGD 23.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShopBack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 19.2K - SGD 22.7K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 16.9KSGD 19.2KSGD 22.7KSGD 23.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more UX Researcher submissions at ShopBack to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.5K+ (sometimes SGD 395K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified UX Researcher offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at ShopBack in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 23,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack for the UX Researcher role in Singapore is SGD 16,864.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ShopBack

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources