← Company Directory
ShopBack
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

ShopBack Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Singapore at ShopBack ranges from SGD 411K to SGD 587K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShopBack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 471K - SGD 552K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 411KSGD 471KSGD 552KSGD 587K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at ShopBack to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 211K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.5K+ (sometimes SGD 395K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at ShopBack in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 586,824. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack for the Software Engineering Manager role in Singapore is SGD 411,279.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ShopBack

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources