ShopBack
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ShopBack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at ShopBack totals NT$1.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShopBack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ShopBack
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.67M
Level
Senior
Base
NT$1.47M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$207K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at ShopBack?

NT$4.95M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ShopBack in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,176,827. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,502,771.

