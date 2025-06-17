← Company Directory
ShopBack
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

ShopBack Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Singapore package at ShopBack totals SGD 127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShopBack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ShopBack
Product Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 127K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 115K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 11.7K
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at ShopBack?

SGD 211K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at ShopBack in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 189,168. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack for the Product Manager role in Singapore is SGD 115,397.

