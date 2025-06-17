← Company Directory
ShopBack
ShopBack Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Singapore at ShopBack ranges from SGD 83.6K to SGD 117K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShopBack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 90.5K - SGD 105K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 83.6KSGD 90.5KSGD 105KSGD 117K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 211K

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at ShopBack in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 117,057. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack for the Product Designer role in Singapore is SGD 83,612.

