ShopBack
ShopBack Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Singapore at ShopBack ranges from SGD 47.5K to SGD 69.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShopBack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 54.5K - SGD 62.1K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 47.5KSGD 54.5KSGD 62.1KSGD 69.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at ShopBack in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 69,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack for the Business Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 47,485.

