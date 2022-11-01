ShopBack Salaries

ShopBack's salary ranges from $15,900 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $388,746 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ShopBack. Last updated: 2/23/2025
5%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
70%
YR 3
At ShopBack, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
70% vests in the 3rd-year (70.00% annually)
