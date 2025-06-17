← Company Directory
SHL
SHL Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at SHL totals ₹1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SHL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
SHL
Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹1.01M
Level
Associate
Base
₹1.01M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at SHL?

₹13.68M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SHL in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,389,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SHL for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,069,638.

