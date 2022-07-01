← Company Directory
Shipwell
Shipwell Salaries

Shipwell's salary ranges from $96,900 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $201,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shipwell. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Software Engineer
Backend Software Engineer

Customer Success
Data Science Manager
Product Designer
Software Engineering Manager
The highest paying role reported at Shipwell is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shipwell is $115,000.

Other Resources