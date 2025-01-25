Salaries

Data Scientist

All Data Scientist Salaries

Shipt Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Shipt ranges from $155K per year for L3 to $363K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $203K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shipt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L3 $155K $141K $6.3K $7.9K L4 $200K $166K $19.6K $14.5K L5 $363K $263K $51.9K $47.8K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

