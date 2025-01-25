All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Shipt ranges from $155K per year for L3 to $363K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $203K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shipt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$155K
$141K
$6.3K
$7.9K
L4
$200K
$166K
$19.6K
$14.5K
L5
$363K
$263K
$51.9K
$47.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***