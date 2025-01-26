← Company Directory
Shipper
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

Shipper Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Thailand at Shipper ranges from THB 4M to THB 5.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shipper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 4.53M - THB 5.16M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 4MTHB 4.53MTHB 5.16MTHB 5.69M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Shipper?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Shipper in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 5,692,112. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shipper for the Human Resources role in Thailand is THB 4,003,774.

Other Resources