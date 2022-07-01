ShipEX was founded and launched in 2007 with one truck and trailer, and a desire to provide superior service. Over ten years later, ShipEX owns over 350 power units with an average age less than one year and over 360 new 53-foot refrigerated trailers, with more to come! The primary focus of ShipEX is in the safe and proper handling of all materials that are temperature sensitive, from frozen foods, to refrigerated flowers and produce, to medical pharmaceutical supplies and household goods, our Drivers are capable of handling each and every freight need that exists in the marketplace. With the newest technology available, our customers can rest assured that their products are being constantly monitored and that service commitments are being met with each and every shipment.