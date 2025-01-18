← Company Directory
ShipBob
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Delhi Area

ShipBob Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area package at ShipBob totals ₹2.26M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ShipBob's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
ShipBob
Software Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹2.26M
Level
SDE 1
Base
₹2.16M
Stock (/yr)
₹103K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at ShipBob?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at ShipBob in Greater Delhi Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,130,994. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShipBob for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Delhi Area is ₹2,199,522.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ShipBob

Related Companies

  • 6 River Systems
  • Anvyl
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Deliverr
  • McMaster-Carr
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources