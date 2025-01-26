← Company Directory
Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Korea, South at Shinhan Financial Group ranges from ₩73.9M to ₩107.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shinhan Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Total Compensation

₩84.85M - ₩96.71M
Korea, South
Common Range
Possible Range
₩73.9M₩84.85M₩96.71M₩107.66M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Shinhan Financial Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Shinhan Financial Group in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩107,663,804. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shinhan Financial Group for the Software Engineer role in Korea, South is ₩73,904,815.

