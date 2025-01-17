← Company Directory
ShiftLeft
ShiftLeft Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Jamaica at ShiftLeft ranges from JMD 3.06M to JMD 4.45M per year. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

JMD 3.51M - JMD 4M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
JMD 3.06MJMD 3.51MJMD 4MJMD 4.45M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ShiftLeft?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ShiftLeft in Jamaica sits at a yearly total compensation of JMD 4,451,904. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShiftLeft for the Software Engineer role in Jamaica is JMD 3,055,968.

