Shift4
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Shift4 Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Shift4 ranges from $186K to $271K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shift4's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$214K - $244K
Common Range
Possible Range
$186K$214K$244K$271K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Shift4?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Shift4 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $271,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shift4 for the Product Manager role in United States is $186,300.

