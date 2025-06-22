← Company Directory
SHI International
SHI International Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at SHI International totals $235K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SHI International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
SHI International
Solution Architect
Houston, TX
Total per year
$235K
Level
Senior
Base
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$87.9K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
23 Years
What are the career levels at SHI International?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at SHI International in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $324,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SHI International for the Solution Architect role in United States is $217,095.

