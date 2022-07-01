← Company Directory
Shelf Engine
Shelf Engine Salaries

Shelf Engine's salary ranges from $134,325 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $260,100 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shelf Engine. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Data Scientist
$260K
Product Manager
$166K

Sales
$149K
Technical Program Manager
$134K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shelf Engine is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $260,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shelf Engine is $149,250.

