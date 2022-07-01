Sheffield Scientific was created by veteran energy business professionals with proven skills and exceptional experience in all aspects of enterprise asset management (EAM) business processes and applications. Our mission is to help energy, utilities and merchant power producers achieve and sustain excellence through superior software application and business process optimization, accelerated workforce training, and the development, management and execution of programs that speed transition, increase efficiency, and reduce the cost of managing physical assets. Our goal is to provide performance that consistently exceeds our customers’ expectations and objectives.