Shaw Comunications Salaries

Shaw Comunications's salary ranges from $10,964 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $104,707 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shaw Comunications. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$56.9K
Marketing
$105K
Sales
$11K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$69.4K
Software Engineer
$64.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shaw Comunications is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shaw Comunications is $64,156.

