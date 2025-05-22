← Company Directory
SharkNinja
SharkNinja Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at SharkNinja totals $95.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SharkNinja's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
SharkNinja
Mechanical Engineer
Needham, MA
Total per year
$95.2K
Level
L2
Base
$87.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at SharkNinja?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at SharkNinja in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $106,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SharkNinja for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $93,500.

