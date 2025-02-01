← Company Directory
Sharethrough
Sharethrough Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Sharethrough totals CA$139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sharethrough's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Sharethrough
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per year
CA$139K
Level
Senior
Base
CA$134K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$5.4K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Sharethrough?

CA$227K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sharethrough in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$169,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sharethrough for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$139,102.

