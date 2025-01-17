← Company Directory
Shapr3D
Shapr3D Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Hungary at Shapr3D ranges from HUF 15.09M to HUF 21.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Shapr3D's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 16.34M - HUF 19M
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 15.09MHUF 16.34MHUF 19MHUF 21.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Shapr3D?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Shapr3D in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 21,130,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shapr3D for the Software Engineer role in Hungary is HUF 15,093,407.

