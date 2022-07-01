Company Directory
ShapeShift
    About

    ShapeShift is the leading non-custodial crypto platform that makes the world of digital finance easy and secure.Since 2014, ShapeShift has pioneered a new era of digital finance, earning a place as one of the most beloved and respected brands leading a dynamic industry. The company offers its users a full featured platform experience via mobile and the web. ShapeShift also offers developers open and extensible APIs and SDK infrastructure from which they build exciting new digital finance applications.Led by industry veteran Erik Voorhees, ShapeShift is building the team to expand the company’s leadership position as the phenomenon of decentralized digital finance expands around the globe.

    http://shapeshift.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

