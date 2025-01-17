← Company Directory
SGS
SGS Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Taiwan at SGS ranges from NT$908K to NT$1.32M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SGS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.04M - NT$1.19M
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$908KNT$1.04MNT$1.19MNT$1.32M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SGS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at SGS in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,322,324. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SGS for the Sales role in Taiwan is NT$907,697.

